The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Midseason Column: Can Riverside City College baseball win its first Orange Empire Conference title?

Eric Pacheco, Editor-in-ChiefApril 8, 2025
Matthew Nolan | RCC Athletics
Buba Heidler, (left) Darin Osterloh, Parker Sobiesiak and Alex Gamez take the field for Riverside City College’s game against Fullerton College on April 5 at Evans Sports Complex.

Since the establishment of the Orange Empire Conference in the 1986-87 academic year, the Riverside City College baseball program has made the postseason in 28 of the 36 seasons, gone to the state finals eight times and won it all five times. Solidifying themselves as one of the premier programs in the OEC and the entire state of California. The Tigers have seemingly accomplished all there is to achieve from a team standpoint in the OEC … except win the conference championship. 

As we enter the final 12 games of OEC play, RCC sits in third place with an 8-4 record, 21-10 overall, three games back from the first-place Santa Ana College Dons. They are two games back from Cypress College, who handed Riverside their only conference series defeat thus far. A series that included a blown 9th inning lead for the Tigers in Game 3 led to a walk-off loss for Riverside. 

The Tigers’ next two series feature favorable matchups if you could consider any matchup favorable in the always loaded OEC. They take on Orange Coast College this week and Irvine Valley College next week who both currently sit at the bottom of the standings. The latter of which has yet to win a conference game. Two out of the three games in both series will be in the Dirty Riv at Evans Sports Complex. 

Riverside potentially controls its destiny if they also get some help from the clubs playing Cypress to set up a winner-takes-all final conference series against Santa Ana at the end of April. 

The Tigers have as much talent as anyone in the OEC, but they will need it all to come to fruition if they want to be the club to win the first OEC championship in program history. 

 

Picks to click

The rotation: 

Riverside City College pitcher Jake Khasaempanth throws a pitch against Fullerton College on April 5 at Evans Sports Complex (Matthew Nolan | RCC Athletics)

Riverside’s starting rotation has been solid all season long and has carried that success throughout OEC play. The rotation, headlined by freshmen Jorge Rodriguez and Jake Valenzuela, has been joined by the emergence of sophomore Erik Rodriguez in recent weeks to round out the three-man stable. In the bullpen, the Tigers’ four high-leverage relievers feature sophomores Evan Stratton and Jake Khasaempanth and freshmen Andrew Martin and Julian Herrera. Stratton has been solid since his move to the bullpen, providing some length for the Tigers with eight innings pitched and eight strikeouts while allowing two runs in his last two appearances. Herrera continues to ramp up as he returns from injury, tossing 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball in conference play. A pitching staff that Tigers head coach Rudy Arguelles said may be the best in school history at the start of the season will need to rise to that expectation if RCC is going to make a run down the stretch. 

 

Danny Inzunza: 

The freshman out of Kaiser High has solidified himself as Riverside’s everyday first baseman after that position was a revolving door for

Riverside City College first baseman Danny Inzunza stretches out as he awaits an incoming throw against Fullerton College on April 5 at Evans Sports Complex (Matthew Nolan | RCC Athletics)

the Tigers before conference play. Inzunza has played in 11 out of the 12 conference matchups and sports a .318 batting average with a home run and nine RBIs. In a lineup that is top-heavy with producers such as Ian Nguyen, Mark DiCarlo and Bubba Heidler, Inzunza can help deepen the Riverside lineup if he continues his trends. 

 

Eddie Alfaro: 

The veteran third baseman hasn’t played the past nine games due to a hamstring injury. Six of which have been OEC games. The redshirt sophomore’s presence has been missed offensively and defensively for the Tigers. Alfaro has a near .600 on-base percentage (OBP) and a perfect fielding percentage in his six conference games. Alfaro also brings leadership to a young Tiger infield and can also slide over to shortstop if Riverside decides to move Bubba Heidler, who has struggled with the glove, totaling 14 errors on the season. Alfaro worked out April 4, 5 and 7 and is expected back any day, according to Arguelles. 

Riverside City College baserunner Eddie Alfaro gets a lead off of first base against LA Mission on Feb. 27 at Evans Sports Complex (Eric Pacheco)

What’s next?

Riverside hosts OCC in the series opener April 8 at Evans Sports Complex. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Riverside City College infielder Isabella Ramirez watches as Orange Coast College utility player, Kelsey McNair, dives for second base during the April 10 game at Evans Sport Complex.
Top conference foe blanks Riverside City College softball
Riverside City College catcher Ian Nguyen (11) delivers the Tigers signature "chop" celebration after his RBI double against Fullerton College at Evans Sports Complex on April 1.
Riverside City College baseball opens Fullerton series on top
The Moreno Valley Mall and Robert Garcia open the second RGBA in Riverside County.
The Moreno Valley Mall and Robert Garcia open the second RGBA in Riverside County.
Riverside City College men's tennis dominate Fullerton College in 9-0 shutout
Riverside City College men's tennis dominate Fullerton College in 9-0 shutout
From left to right front row, Eddie Alfaro, 5, Bubba Heidler 1, Marc DiCarlo, 30, Riki Kubota, 37, Riverside City College players celebrate after winning the March 17 game against Golden West College at Evans Sport Complex.
Riverside City College baseball washes away Golden West, takes series
Riverside Athletes leading the pack in the 4th heat of the Men’s 1500-meter race, from the left Alexander Mota, Sergio Cantillano, and Roberto Granados at Wheelock Stadium on March 14
Track and field welcome colleges around the Nation to compete at the Riverside City College Open
About the Contributor
Eric Pacheco
Eric Pacheco, Editor-in-Chief
Eric Pacheco is a second-year journalism major student at RCC. He previously wrote for the MVC Herald the student-led newspaper of Moreno Valley College in the Fall of 2023. He served as Viewpoints Managing Editor in the spring of 2024. Eric’s passion for writing lies in the sports world inspired by writers such as Jeff Passan and Jeff Fletcher. He aspires to become a baseball beat writer one day.
Donate to Viewpoints