The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Jorge Rodriguez and steady offense lead Riverside City College baseball past Palomar

Eric Pacheco, Editor-in-ChiefFebruary 21, 2025
Eric Pacheco
Riverside City College pitcher Jorge Rodriguez, 14, gets fired up after escaping a jam against Palomar College at Evans Sports Complex Feb. 21.

A red-hot offense and stellar start from a true freshman lefty led the Tigers to victory against Palomar College on Feb. 21. 

Riverside City College outscored their opponents 25-3 to start the weekend picking up two victories in back-to-back days against Grossmont and Palomar to continue their strong start to the season.

Jorge Rodriguez got the ball for the Tigers against Palomar at Evans Sports Complex and delivered his third straight appearance without allowing an earned run to earn his third victory on the young season. 

“I attacked the zone early and was able to start rolling,” Rodriguez said. “His growth and progression has gotten better from his first outing,” Tigers head coach Rudy Arguelles added. 

Rodriguez worked through three errors allowing only two hits and a walk while striking out four in his seven innings of work. The Vista Murrieta product threw a season-high 98 pitches in his outing. 

“He’s been in attack mode, and it’s been very impressive,” Arguelles said. “It’s all confidence,” Rodriguez said on his recent success. 

Riverside City College pitcher Jorge Rodriguez, 14, throws a pitch against Palomar College at Evans Sports Complex Feb. 21. (Eric Pacheco)

Leading the pack for the Tiger offense was freshman shortstop Bubba Heidler who knocked three hits and a run and a pair of sophomores, right fielder Marc DiCarlo Jr. and first baseman Dylan Nelson who each drove in two. 

“Dicarlo is scorching right now,” Tigers assistant coach Christian Kirtley said. “Nelson and Bubba are staples of our lineup at the moment and we ride with them as much as we do Marc.”

These top-of-the-lineup staples have fired on all cylinders so far this season exemplifying the Tiger’s evolving approach on offense. 

“Trusting the approach, solidifying our plan, and staying diligent,” Arguelles noted as the offense’s keys to success. 

“After our loss to (San Diego) Mesa last week our focus was to strike out less and execute better,” Kirtley said. “That was our main focus of practice this week and it’s barring true right now.”

As Orange Empire Conference play inches closer to starting, The Tigers have begun solidifying roles, but Arguelles stated that it is “always subject to change.”

“The challenge for them is can we sustain this type of energy and focus, can we compete at this high level, and can we do it for three days in a row,” Arguelles said. “If you want to be a champion you got to do it three in a row.” 

The Tigers run it back at Palomar on Feb. 22 in the third game of their nine-day stretch with seven games. 

“The motto with this group is competing with everything that they do,” Arguelles said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
The master and his craft: Tom Craft
The master and his craft: Tom Craft
Riverside City College baseball takes two, improves to 7-1
Riverside City College baseball takes two, improves to 7-1
Riverside City College players warm up in the outfield at Evans Sports Complex Jan. 22.
Diamond in disarray: Riverside City College baseball field finally ready for game time
Riverside City College first baseman Dylan Nelson, 15, slides in safely to score a run against Cuesta College at the Evans Sports Complex Jan. 25.
Riverside City College baseball opens season with blowout win
Riverside City College Tigers celebrate after successfully completing a bunting challenge at Evans Sports Complex Jan. 22
Riverside City College baseball looks to make a statement in 2025
Riverside City College head football coach, Tom Craft, gathers the football team to discuss their Oct. 26 win against Southwestern College at Wheelock Stadium.
Riverside City College head football coach Tom Craft announces retirement
About the Contributor
Eric Pacheco
Eric Pacheco, Editor-in-Chief
Eric Pacheco is a second-year journalism major student at RCC. He previously wrote for the MVC Herald the student-led newspaper of Moreno Valley College in the Fall of 2023. He served as Viewpoints Managing Editor in the spring of 2024. Eric's passion for writing lies in the sports world inspired by writers such as Jeff Passan and Jeff Fletcher. He aspires to become a baseball beat writer one day.
Donate to Viewpoints