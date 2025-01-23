The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints

Viewpoints

Riverside City College baseball looks to make a statement in 2025

Eric Pacheco, Editor-in-ChiefJanuary 23, 2025
Tigers head coach Rudy Arguelles shows his excitement for his team after they complete a challenge at Evans Sports Complex Jan. 22. (Eric Pacheco)

Morale is high and vibes are loose with intent, as country music blares through the speakers at Evans Sports Complex. The sound of metal spikes on dirt, an aluminum bat on a ball, and the pop of a glove is prevalent. Baseball season is upon us. 

Riverside City College baseball head coach Rudy Arguelles is entering his 10th year as head coach of the Tigers. After a state championship in 2022 – his first as head coach – the Tigers endured back-to-back disappointing endings in the California Community Colleges Athletic Association playoffs. 

After a strenuous fall preseason that included some growing pains but a lot of healthy inter-team competition, Arguelles believes his Tigers are ready to attack. 

“Since we’ve returned from our break, the energy and the competitiveness has been a breath of fresh air,” Arguelles said. 

Riverside City College pitcher Nick Munoz warms up at the start of practice at Evans Sports Complex Jan. 22.

Arguelles’ excitement for the upcoming season is at an all-time high as he looms over his players during various drills. His animation is shown as the Tigers work on their fundamentals. As an emphasis of RCC baseball has always been mastering the little things.

“We try to put them in situations where they can rehearse those things, (game-like situations) Arguelles said. “So that when the uniforms are on there is no difference for them.”

The Tigers are coming off a season in which a young offensive team went 28-13 and were swept in the 3C2A Super Regionals. Now those players are the veterans including Eddie Alfaro, a Cal Baptist bounce-back redshirt sophomore shortstop. Who Arguelles describes as having “legit Division I talent.” 

“I try to lead all the guys to be excellent,” Alfaro said. “Being consistent with the work ethic is a big goal for me and everyone else as well.”

Alfaro is joined by returners catcher Ian Nguyen who committed to Central Arkansas in Dec. 2024, along with Alex Gamez and Parker Sobiesiak in a loaded outfield. The deepest position group on the team Arguelles expressed. 

“Energy is going to feed the tone of the game and how we play,” Alfaro said 

Tigers head coach Rudy Arguelles instructs shortstops Eddie Alfaro and Sebastian Villegas on Jan. 22. (Eric Pacheco)

Arguelles is most excited about his pitching staff. Although all but two players from last year’s staff have departed, he says they have the potential to be one of the deepest pitching staffs in RCC history. 

“We truly believe our strength (as a team) is going to lie in our staff,” Arguelles said. 

He credits their philosophy of identification of the human, then the student, leading to the success of the athlete on the field as how RCC has been able to constantly field a winning team.

One of those returners is redshirt freshman Dylan Escobar who missed most of the 2024 season with injury. Despite his 5’10 frame, Arguelles raved about his plus stuff with a high 80’s mph fastball and three effective off-speed pitches. 

“I try not to take anything for granted because I know how quickly the season can be taken away from me,” Escobar said. “I’m trying to lead by example as one of the only returning pitchers and answer any questions the new guys have to the best of my ability.”

Alfaro and Escobar credit the entire team with one of the biggest successes of the preseason: the ability to come together and build natural camaraderie.

Tigers taking batting practice Jan. 22 at Evans Sports Complex

The Tigers get set to open the season Jan. 24 in the first game of a three-game weekend series against Cuesta College at Evans Sports Complex. 

“Fearless competitiveness,” Arguelles expressed as what he wants to see from his team in the opening series. “It is my job as a coach, professor, and parent to constantly heave that message.”

