Riverside hosts The Guest Room, up and coming quartet from Temecula

By Caitlyn Nelson
Instrumentalist quartet from Temecula, The Guest Room, captivated guests during their performance Sept. 29 in Riverside.
The band collaborates with different vocal artists to create a new soulful sound. The featured vocal artists at the Backstreet performance were Dreuh Moreno and Noel Chambers.
“Switching out our singers is what makes us unique,” guitarist and manager Trevor Plume said.
Dreuh Moreno, stage name DREUH, is a vocal artist based out of Temecula.
“Music is a part of my nature, I came out of the womb singing,” Moreno said. “My goal is to make a living off of singing and play a show with all original songs.”
Sher performs at Somerset and Vitagliano wineries in Temecula.
Moreno will have been a vocalist for the band for over a year come December.
She said the group performs one to three times a week together.
Noel Chambers, who goes by Ryce on stage, was the second featured artist of the night.
Chambers found his passion for music after performing in a 7th grade stage performance of “The Little Mermaid”.
“After I finished my song in the musical everyone stood and cheered for me,” Noel said. “This is what made me realize that I was made to be a musician.”
Chambers has been singing with the band for about 6 months after meeting Plume at church. Since then the two have collaborated on a single called “Knowuright”.
“My goal is to tour, make more songs and perform more with The Guest Room,” Chambers said.
Throughout the night Moreno and Chambers took turns performing with The Guest Room, collaborating on songs to smoothly transition between artists.
The band and vocalists lit up the night with original songs and covers. The playlist ranged from songs like “Loving is Easy” by Rex Orange County to Moreno’s original song “Valentine.”
The group plans to work toward playing in larger venues and to create a bigger fan base.
“Our future goal is to play at a festival and get more people to hear our music,” Plume said.