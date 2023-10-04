Riverside hosts The Guest Room, up and coming quartet from Temecula

0 0

The Guest Room’s guest vocalist DRUEH and guitarist Trevor Plume during their show at the Backstreet Restaurant on Nelson Street in Riverside Ca on Sept 29. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

Patrons at the Backstreet Restaurant on Nelson Street in Riverside Ca enjoy their dinner and drinks while listening to The Guest Room provide live music on Sept 29. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

The outdoor bar was pouring three different wines for the show at Backstreet Restaurant on Nelson St in Riverside Ca on Sept 29. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

The outdoor seating area and stage feature rustic surroundings, stained glass and warm ambience at Backstreet Restaurant on Nelson St in Riverside Ca on Sept 29. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

The menu, a collection of sandwich fare and three taps of craft beer at Backstreet Restaurant on Nelson St in Riverside Ca on Sept 29. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

Patrons at the Backstreet Restaurant on Nelson Street in Riverside Ca are stilled lined up out to the street two hours after The Guest Room show kicked off on Sept 29. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

The band, The Guest Room on the stage in the outdoor seating area at Backstreet Restaurant on Nelson St in Riverside Ca on Sept 29. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

The outdoor seating area, seat yourself if you please, but only after you order, at Backstreet Restaurant on Nelson St in Riverside Ca on Sept 29. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

By Caitlyn Nelson

Instrumentalist quartet from Temecula, The Guest Room, captivated guests during their performance Sept. 29 in Riverside.

The band collaborates with different vocal artists to create a new soulful sound. The featured vocal artists at the Backstreet performance were Dreuh Moreno and Noel Chambers.

“Switching out our singers is what makes us unique,” guitarist and manager Trevor Plume said.

Dreuh Moreno, stage name DREUH, is a vocal artist based out of Temecula.

“Music is a part of my nature, I came out of the womb singing,” Moreno said. “My goal is to make a living off of singing and play a show with all original songs.”

Sher performs at Somerset and Vitagliano wineries in Temecula.

Moreno will have been a vocalist for the band for over a year come December.

She said the group performs one to three times a week together.

Noel Chambers, who goes by Ryce on stage, was the second featured artist of the night.

Chambers found his passion for music after performing in a 7th grade stage performance of “The Little Mermaid”.

“After I finished my song in the musical everyone stood and cheered for me,” Noel said. “This is what made me realize that I was made to be a musician.”

Chambers has been singing with the band for about 6 months after meeting Plume at church. Since then the two have collaborated on a single called “Knowuright”.

“My goal is to tour, make more songs and perform more with The Guest Room,” Chambers said.

Throughout the night Moreno and Chambers took turns performing with The Guest Room, collaborating on songs to smoothly transition between artists.

The band and vocalists lit up the night with original songs and covers. The playlist ranged from songs like “Loving is Easy” by Rex Orange County to Moreno’s original song “Valentine.”

The group plans to work toward playing in larger venues and to create a bigger fan base.

“Our future goal is to play at a festival and get more people to hear our music,” Plume said.

Special Guest of The Guest Room, Noel Ryce, gave a performance that exuded happiness and joy during the show at the Backstreet Restaurant on Nelson Street in Riverside Ca on Sept 29. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints) Bassist for The Guest Room, Ben Galam, plays during their show at Backstreet Restaurant on Nelson Street in Riverside Ca on Sept 29. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints) The Guest Room’s keyboardist Trevor Manning plays during their show at Backstreet Restaurant on Nelson Street in Riverside Ca on Sept 29. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

