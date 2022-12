0 0

In this issue you will find Riverside Community College District news, an editorial by the Viewpoints’ editorial board regarding inadequate mental health services at Riverside City College and RCC football coverage before the team heads north for a championship match.

We encourage you to read these stories on our website and on issuu.com, or pick up a print copy from any of the orange news racks at RCC!

Click here to read on ISSUU!

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.