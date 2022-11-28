30th annual Festival of Lights illuminates downtown Riverside

0 0

Downtown Riverside celebrations the Switch-On Ceremony with a fireworks show at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Nov. 25. (Angie Escalante | Viewpoints)

For the opening ceremony of the Festival of Lights in downtown Riverside, many vendors flooded the streets Nov. 25. (Hannah Padilla | Viewpoints)

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa held their annual Lighting Ceremony with a firework display in downtown Riverside on Nov. 25. (Hannah Padilla | Viewpoints)

Various carnival rides and activities could be found on Mission Inn Ave. Nov. 25. (Angie Escalante | Viewpoints)

By Angie Escalante

The annual Festival of Lights in downtown Riverside was held Nov. 25. The festival included a countdown to the firework show and switch on for the lights that will illuminate the downtown area until Jan. 6.

The festival will host live music, a small carnival featuring a carousel and a ferris wheel. More than 5,000 lights, animatronics and various vendors can be found. Santa Claus will also be available for pictures every Thursday-Sunday from 5-10 p.m. through Dec. 24.

The first Festival of Lights was held in 1992 and for 30 years, this event has been a hot spot for friends and families to enjoy a walk around downtown Riverside.

