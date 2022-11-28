30th annual Festival of Lights illuminates downtown Riverside

By Angie Escalante
The annual Festival of Lights in downtown Riverside was held Nov. 25. The festival included a countdown to the firework show and switch on for the lights that will illuminate the downtown area until Jan. 6.
The festival will host live music, a small carnival featuring a carousel and a ferris wheel. More than 5,000 lights, animatronics and various vendors can be found. Santa Claus will also be available for pictures every Thursday-Sunday from 5-10 p.m. through Dec. 24.
The first Festival of Lights was held in 1992 and for 30 years, this event has been a hot spot for friends and families to enjoy a walk around downtown Riverside.