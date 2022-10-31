Sports briefs – issue 5

0 0

By Jair Rameriz

Football

The Riverside City College football team defeated Mt. San Antonio College 35-33 in triple overtime. The Tigers converted on a two point conversion to take the victory and remain undefeated at 7-0. RCC next faces El Camino College on Oct. 29 at Ramona High School.

Men’ and Women’s cross country

RCC’s cross country teams competed in the John Elders Titan Invitational at Cal State Fullerton on Oct. 21. The men’s team placed fourth in competition while the women’s team finished in 15th place. Up next for both teams are the Orange Empire Conference finals on Oct. 28 at Central Park in Huntington Beach.

Women’s water polo

After winning their first two matches in the Long Beach Tournament RCC lost their final two matches. Freshman Jessie Nelson finished the tournament with 11 goals. The Tigers will next compete in the Orange Empire Conference Championships on Nov. 3.

Men’s water polo

The Tigers lost three out of their four matches in the Golden West Tournament. RCC is 9-19 in the season with a 1-3 conference record. RCC will compete in the Orange Empire Conference Championships on Nov. 4.

Volleyball

RCC won in their last match 3-0 against Fullerton College bringing them to 5-13 on the season. Their next match will be on Oct. 28 against Santiago Canyon.

If you have events happening on campus that you want featured on the calendar, send information about the event to viewpoints.sports@gmail.com.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.