RCC Tigers win homecoming game 47-21

By Jair Ramirez

The Riverside City College Tigers bounced back with a 47-21 victory against the Palomar Comets after losing two straight games.

The Tigers’ offense improved significantly following the losing streak with over 500 total yards.

“I think we played hard coming off the bye,” said coach Tom Craft, who lost two consecutive games for the first time in his 11 year tenure. “We didn’t waiver on the offensive or defensive side, we kind of hung in there tough.”

RCC’s offense got going fast in freshman quarterback Jordan Barton’s first game as a starter.

Barton racked up over 200 all purpose yards in the first half, including a 45-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Jammal Houston.

Barton finished with 322 yards, two passing and one rushing touchdown.

“He’s resourceful and kept us alive in the pocket, that’s what he does well,” Craft said about Barton.

Leading the running attack was freshman running back Lawrence Starks with 93 yards and one touchdown on 16 attempts.

RCC also had a strong defensive performance against the Comets.

The Tigers shutout the Comets in the first and fourth quarter and held them to 26 rushing yards for the game.

The defense showed flashes of the explosiveness it had exhibited earlier in the season by putting pressure on the quarterback and stopping the rush.

The Comets managed only two field goals in the first half.

RCC recorded five sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Randell Turner had two and a half sacks and finished with six total tackles.

“I feel like we played great, we played fast, we got to the ball pretty quick,” Turner said.

“We improved a lot this week, we became a stronger defense.”

Freshman kicker Ricardo Chavez kept the pressure on Palomar making all four of his field goal attempts.

“I think Ricardo Chavez is the best field goal kicker in the state,” Craft said.

RCC’s next game is Oct. 23 at Mt. San Antonio College.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.