RERUN SHUFFLE 04: Frasier 4×18 -“Ham Radio”

In this week’s episode, Tim Nacey and Leo Cabral laugh at and stress over Season 4 Episode 18 of “Frasier” in “Ham Radio” where titular (and apprehensive) character Frasier Crane decides to write and direct an old-fashioned radio show called “Nightmare Inn.”

Leo and Tim discuss how the jabs and stereotypes of certain marginalized groups in “Frasier” are a swing and a miss, the stress behind radio production and comedic writing and acting.

Listen in, and get ready to hit “shuffle” on comfort TV.

Content/trigger warning: addressing homophobia and racism

0:00- 1:46 Intros!

1:46- 18:12 What Are We Watching?

18:12- 1:10:42 “Frasier”/Episode Discussion

1:10:42-1:13:38 Outro!