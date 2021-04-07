Popculture Grab Bag: The Colossal ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Panel (Spoilers)

Pop Culture Grab Bag: The Colossal 'Godzilla vs Kong' Panel (Spoilers) – The Viewpoints Network
This week on Pop Culture Grab Bag, Tim talks with fellow Viewpoints reporters Jonathan Ramirez and Tyrese Blue about 'Godzilla vs Kong', Warner Brother’s big tentpole picture that’s doing business proportional to its (uncredited) stars. Is it a worthy return to theaters? Also in this episode: a review of another kaiju movie: 2016’s 'Colossal' where Anne Hathaway gains the ability to remotely pilot a 500 foot tree-monster as it ravages South Korea. FOLLOW TIM NACEY: Twitter: https://twitter.com/NaceyTim Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alderaanian_peasant42/ FOLLOW VIEWPOINTS: Twitter: https://twitter.com/RCCViewpoints Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rccviewpoints/ Website: https://viewpointsonline.org/ Colossal can be seen here: https://tinyurl.com/339h6e6x And don’t forget to read Tyrese Blue's review of Godzilla vs Kong: https://tinyurl.com/adb4yd2w