Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders in final minute

By Jesus Coronel

The duel between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs came to a halt with a game-ending interception in the final minute of the game, handing the Chiefs a last-minute comeback win Nov. 22.

With six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with running back Le’Veon Bell for a touchdown that put Kansas City up 28-24.

But Raiders quarterback Derek Carr answered with a go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Jason Witten, giving Las Vegas a 31-28 lead with 1:53 left in the game.

Mahomes once again went to work during the very next possession, leading a last-minute drive ending in a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce and a 35-31 Kansas City lead with just 34 seconds to go.

The Raiders failed during their final shot as Carr connected with Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen, ensuring the win for Kansas City.

The last time these teams met, the Raiders handed Kansas City their first and only loss of the season.

This time, the Raiders were effective from the start and wasted no time, as running back Josh Jacobs scored during their opening drive. Mahomes then connected with wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown in what would be the first response in a game characterized by back-and-forth scoring.

Both defenses stepped up and held the offenses in check at the end of the first half, forcing both teams to punt during their last possessions before halftime. Mahomes even threw a rare interception in the red zone, only his second pick of the season.

The exchange of touchdowns continued in the second half, as the Raiders entered the fourth quarter leading 24-21.

As the game came down to the last few possessions, both teams attempted to maintain a lead long enough to keep the other from coming back. The win brought the Chiefs to a 9-1 record and dropped the Raiders to 6-4.

The Chiefs rank first in the AFC West and second in the entire AFC, behind the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. The Raiders remain at second in the AFC West and continue to be tied with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins for the last wild card playoff spot in the AFC.