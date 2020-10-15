Spookify your to-do list by adding cool activities this month

(Photo courtesy of Karolina Grabowska | Pexels)

By Kyiesha Chavez

Halloween 2020 is special for three reasons: it falls on a Saturday, it will be a blue moon (second full moon of the month) and we move our clocks back for daylight saving time.

It would be a shame to miss out on such an amazingly spooky day.

While trick-or-treating and costume parties are discouraged this year to reduce the risk of furthering the transmission of COVID-19, we can still show off our spooky spirit at home. Here are some activities to keep the spirit of Halloween alive this month.

The first, and most obvious, activity is to dress up. There are many 2020 appropriate costumes that could be worn, including Zoom zombies, healthcare professionals or Black Panther, in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman. You could even dress up throughout the week leading up to the big day, whether you’re walking your dog or having a Zoom call with friends.

Halloween-themed masks are also a good way to express yourself if you don’t want to dress up completely. Just remember that costume masks are not a good substitute for protective face coverings to be worn in public.

Another activity to keep out the pandemic blues is to decorate. Outdoor Halloween decorations are a must have year round. Why not switch it up a bit and bring those decorations inside?

Make the inside of your home look like a scene out of your favorite spooky movie. Love the “Halloweentown” franchise? You could recreate the iconic pumpkin and place it proudly in your living room. If you’re a huge “Harry Potter” fan, then the floating candles in the Great Hall of Hogwarts would be a wonderful addition to your home.

If you’re looking for activities that don’t require as much effort, there’s still plenty of options.

Spooky movie nights are a must. Those can range from Disney films like “Hocus Pocus” to cult classics like “The Shining.” You can enjoy all sorts of spooky movies on Freeform’s “31 Days of Halloween” or the “Huluween” special section.

If you’re a fan of podcasts, there’s plenty of episodes out there that discuss horror and supernatural topics. I recommend the “Scared to Death” series hosted by horror fan Dan Cummins as he attempts to terrify his wife Lynze every week.

Last but not least, if you own a Nintendo Switch, you could celebrate Halloween on the video game “Animal Crossing.”

Nintendo released a fall update that allows players to grow pumpkins, stock up on candy, buy costumes and learn DIY projects from neighbors. They’ve also planned a fun event taking place Oct. 31 after 5 p.m.

No matter what you decide to do this Halloween with your friends and family, just make sure you have fun and stay safe.