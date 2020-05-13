Riverside City College athletes get signed during pandemic

By Zane Mudron

Sophomore Sadie Arganda played in 27 matches for Eiverside City College in 2019, she had 27 service aces at the end of the season. (Angel Peña | Viewpoints)

Volleyball Libero Sadie Arganda recently committed to Virginia Wesleyan University.

“I was very nervous, I didn’t know what kind of questions they were going to ask me,” Arganda said. “This was the first time I had met with a four year university, so a little nervous, but everything turned out ok.”

The difference between the junior college level of competition and division 3 play is a big leap and preparing for it has never been more difficult when forced to shelter in place. But Arganda still trains at home on her own time.

“I’m just doing the workouts our coaches provide us on canvas,” she said. “Which is run three miles three times a week, ab workouts and some yoga stuff as well.”

Arganda said she will miss her coaches the most, as well as her team leaving RCC.

Linebacker Kobe Fitzgerald won the Bob Stangel Defensive MVP Award for his CCCAA Championship game on Dec. 14.

Kobey Fitzgerald, linebacker for the RCC football team, is one of the plethora of talent the program had in the 2019 season, when the Tigers had an undefeated 13-0 record. Fitzgerald just received his fourth offer from division 1 Mercer University in Macon, GA.

“I’m not nervous,” Fitzgerald said about playing at the next level. “I’m ready for it.”

He said he has a home gym in his garage consisting of equipment like a squat rack, bench, and other heavy compound equipment where he works out just about everyday to keep his body ready for the next level.

“The level that the coaches keep us at at RCC is higher than you would expect for a school like us, so were more ready,” he said.

One of the big things that stands out to him when looking at a school is not only the football, but the academics as well. At this point, Fitzgerald is still uncommitted to a school but is fortunate to have a few options available.