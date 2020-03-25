CCCAA cancels all spring sports

Photo by Angel Pena

By: Jair Ramirez

The California Community College Athletic Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to cancel the spring sports season for the nearly 9,500 student-athletes in the state.

This caused the Riverside City College athletics department to cancel all sports related activities through June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s important that we look out for the well-being of our student-athletes,” said Keith Curry, Chair of the Board of Directors at the CCCAA board of directors meeting.

Face-to-face recruiting and recruiting-related travel is being prohibited immediately until Apr. 15, when the CCCAA will review and decide to continue the ban or not. The NCAA, NAIA and other collegiate governing bodies are working with the CCCAA to help student-athletes who wish to eventually transfer.

“We regret the effect this has on our outstanding student-athletes and the hard work and dedication they’ve invested in their seasons,” said Jennifer Cardone, CCCAA Interim Executive Director in a statement.

This is unfortunate timing for the RCC men’s basketball team, which was in the middle of a playoff run after winning the Orange Empire Conference title. RCC defeated Santa Monica College 77-68 in the Southern California Regional Final on Mar. 7.

They were on their way to face top-seeded and undefeated City College of San Francisco in the quarterfinals of the CCCAA Championship at a crowdless West Hills Lemoore College with only teams and event staff allowed. This was RCC’s first CCCAA State Championship tournament appearance since 2009.

The baseball team finished the season a strong 16-6 behind sophomore pitcher Marques Johnson. Johnson led the OEC with 43 strikeouts and was third in ERA (2.18) with a 2-1 record.

The softball team finished the season 8-13, cutting short the great season of freshman infielder Annabelle Salas. Salas was leading the OEC with five home runs and was fourth in both batting average (.469) and RBIs (20).

The CCCAA stated that the spring seasons will be restored and that they will be extending eligibility for athletes.