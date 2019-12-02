Riverside City College hosts first shut out of the season, beats Mt. San Antonio Mounties 48-0

By Angel Peña

Riverside City College held Mt. San Antonio College to 210 yards and only 15 first downs the lowest of any game this season.

The defense, led by defensive back Shawn Dourseau, shut out Mt. San Antonio College’s offense, allowing Quarterback Jacob Barlage and company to put up 48 points against the Mounties.

“When you get a shutout, there’s a lot that goes into that, and I thought the turnovers were a big key to that,” said RCC head coach Tom Craft.

Dourseau had one RCC’s five interceptions earning him RCC player of the game.

“Coach emphasizes, stay locked in never get comfortable. Everyone’s been locked in and it shows in the game,” said Dourseau.

Aiding Dorseau in the shutout the rest of the defense combined for 47 tackles against the Mounties.

“To the dudes up front. They caused it. They caused them to throw it early and I ended up coming up with the interception,” said Dourseau. Dourseau leads RCC with six interceptions

RCC was 4-5 against Mt. San Antonio College in the playoffs. Those five losses account for one third of head coach Tom Craft’s losses as head coach of the tigers. The victory over the Mounties secured coach Craft’s 100th win since taking over the program.

“The football staff deserves a lot of that credit and it’s a great recognition for the coaching staff and the players,” Craft said. “They are the ones that are doing everything.”

The Tigers won their last state championship 30 years ago in 1989. Although Craft has proven that he can coach winning teams, the coveted state title still eludes him.

RCC faces College of the Canyons Saturday Nov. 30 at Wheelock Stadium. The Tigers hope to defeat Canyons and advance to the State title game that will be played in Bakersfield, Ca.

The Riverside City College Tigers have created a winning culture on the gridiron, advancing to the California Football Association Southern Regional Championship for the fourth consecutive year.

RCC will face third seed College of the Canyons on Nov. 30 at Wheelock Stadium.