Riverside City College Student’s Survival Guide: Tips and Tricks

By Diana Cabral

College does not have to be the most stressful time in a person’s life. Riverside City College provides many programs and resources to ensure student success and wellbeing.

Student Resources

Student Health and Psychological Services is located next to the bookstore in the Bradshaw Building. Students can receive individual and group counseling, women’s health screenings, family planning services, low cost physicals for RCCD program requirements, over-the-counter medications, condoms, first-aid care and more.

The Resource Center is in the Bradshaw Building above the cafeteria. With a student ID number students have access to free scantrons, snacks and personal hygiene products.

The bookstore offers textbook rentals and purchases, school supplies, food, electronics and laundry detergent.

The Disability Resource Center, the Veterans Center, Student Financial Services, academic counseling and the assessment center are located in the Charles A. Kane Building.

The Ujima Project offers counseling, tutoring, guest speakers and educational tools to African-American students. Ujima is located in the Bradshaw Building.

La Casa offers counseling, tutoring, guest speakers, and educational tools to Hispanic students. La Casa is also located in the Bradshaw Building.

Club Rush takes place September 10-12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clubs are a good way to make friends, get involved with the community and gain volunteer hours. If students find themselves in need of a club that does not exist they can create their own club through the Inter Club Council.

There are gender neutral bathrooms throughout campus. Locations are listed on RCC’s website under the ALLY link.

Financial Help

Apply for FAFSA. That is free money for college that students are not expected to pay back.

There are BankMobile ATMs located on campus. There are no fees applied when students use their BankMobile financial aid debit card.

Wait until the first day of school to purchase textbooks. Some professors may use different materials than what is recommended. Be sure to check for affordable alternatives like Chegg, Amazon, CampusBooks and eBay.

The Digital Library allows students to check out textbooks with a student ID card.

Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS) offers a book voucher, priority registration and transfer assistance.

Prepare meals and bring them to school to save money. Students are free to use the microwaves in the cafeteria.

Students can ride the bus for free when they swipe their student ID card.

Life Hacks

Take care of your mental health. Student Health and Psychological Services offers workshops that help students cope with traumatic events, manage stress and anxiety, adopt a healthy lifestyle and improve relationships. Contact the SHPS at (951) 222-8151 for more information.

Get to campus an hour early during the first few weeks of the semester to secure a parking spot.

Students can connect to “RCCD_Inet” with their student email and password for free access to WiFi.

The syllabus can be used as a rough study guide, it outlines important dates and the lesson plans for the current semester.

Use the time between classes to study. The Digital Library has resourceful librarians, computers, a student lounge, study rooms and plenty of tables for student use. The Quad has benches, tables, vending machines and nice lawns for students to enjoy.

Have at least one study buddy in each class. Peer support can prove useful when life happens and students have to miss a day of class.

Both the Math Learning Center (MLC) and the Writing and Reading Center (WRC) are located in the MLK Building. Tutoring services are offered here.

Campus Safety

With the Rave Guardian app students can alert RCCD police or call 9-1-1 with the push of a button. There is a Safety Timer escort feature that will alert the authorities if a student does not reach their destination within the given time frame.

Emergency call boxes are located all over campus that will alert authorities at the push of a button.

Students can request a campus police escort at any time. Contact the RCCD Police Department at (951) 222-8171​ for more information.

There are signs that indicate accessibility points throughout campus for students with disabilities. This includes elevators, ramps and curbs that have been updated to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For more information on resources please visit RCC’s website rcc.edu or request help at the information desk in the Kane Building.