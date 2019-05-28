Riverside City College Tigers wins their ninth track and field state title

By Nick Peralta

For the ninth time in school history, Riverside City College men’s track and field have captured the California Community College State championship.

“Right before the conference championships, we met with the team and set an ultimatum to focus on being a cohesive team,” said RCC head coach Jim McCarron. “After the meeting, the team’s focus, dedication and determination was on point.”

This is the Tigers seventh state title under coach McCarron.

It is their first state title that RCC has earned since 2014 after narrowly beating the Mt. San Antonio College Mounties with a point total of 116, the lone team in the competition to land in triple digit points.

Mt. SAC finished with 73 points, while American River was close behind in third place with 61.

“Well the coaches together as a coaching staff we all gave our all, and they all did a fantastic job, but the two guys that really stood out were Tony Mitchell and Alec Jones,” said McCarron.

Sophomore and future Arizona State University sun devil Antonio Mitchell won all three events he participated in, the 100 M (10.21), the 200 M (21.16) and the 4 x 100 Relay (40.17), winning the Track Athlete of the Meet.

“It was an accomplishment,” said Mitchell. “We have been working on it all year and we kind of started off a little slow at the beginning but everybody picked it up at the end and got ourselves to the championships.”

Sophomore Alec Jones won the Hammer event (54.16 m) and placed second in the Discus throw (49.23 m).

“Winning state was the goal all year, so it’s nice to not fall short, last year we came up short in second, so this was kind of a redemption year of sorts,” said Jones.

“That’s something we will have forever.”

Jones was named Field Athlete of the Meet and won the Riverside City College Student of Distinction for Kinesiology and Athletics award.

“It didn’t go exactly how I wanted, but it’s a good year, had a lot of fun, made a lot of good memories and relationships, and got an individual and state championship,” he said.

Jones will receive his degree in Kinesiology with a focus on Physical Therapy this spring.

RCC had an outstanding season placing first in seven meets this season.

“It was a very rewarding season and very satisfying to bring home the state championship to Riverside Community College,” said McCarron.