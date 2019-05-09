RCC swimming season closes: Men and women’s teams compete well at State

By Ashley Gomez

The Riverside City College swimming and diving men’s team finish fourth place and the women’s team finished eighth in the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship meet.

The Tigers took their last swim of the 2019 season on May 4.

The men’s team finished with a total of 247 points, which saw them place fourth.

Freshman Erick Fathoni earned the most points from the men’s team in solo competition, totaling 47 points. He stood on the podium twice after also placing in the 200 yard freestyle with the time of one minute, 38.21 seconds.

In the men’s 200 yard butterfly, sophomore Javier Bernal finished second with the time of 1:52.32. He placed sixth in both the 200 yard with the total time of 1:53.59 and the 400 yard individual medley. The men’s team also finished first place in the 400 yard freestyle relay.

The women’s team finished with a total of 172 points.

This season also marks the third straight year that the women’s team has competed in the CCCAA State Championship.

Freshman Hannah Cain led the team with 19 points. She placed fifth in the 200 yard backstroke with the total time of 2:12.29 and finished 12th place in the 100 yard backstroke with the total time of 1:02.73.