Opinion: Trump must take the threat of North Korea seriously

By Jonathan Ramirez

Diplomatic meetings are essential to intercontinental peace.

President Donald Trump needs to take future diplomatic meetings with North Korea seriously.

The June 12 summit meeting between both nations has been discussed between Trump and South Korean president Moon Jae-In.

This summit would go down in history as the first meeting between sitting leaders from both nations.

The objective being to convince North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program entirely.

According to The New York Times, Kim Jong Un recently threatened to cancel the summit meeting with Trump due to North Korea’s opposition toward abandoning their nuclear program they have been developing for the past decades.

According to The Guardian, Trump’s response disregarded Kim’s threats of canceling the summit meeting.

“If they want to meet, we’ll be ready, if they don’t, that’s OK too,” Trump said.

Trump is being incredibly nonchalant about a meeting that could bring a stop to the nuclear weaponry of a regime known for its brutality.

This is not the attitude we as a nation must settle for when dealing with fragile foreign affairs of this historical magnitude.

It is not comforting to know the relationship between both leaders in the past has been turbulent and unpredictable.

Also, it isn’t helpful that the U.S. currently has a man in power who has proven time and time again to be predictably unpredictable.

Instead of being extremely dismissive of the summit, Trump could actually find common ground between the U.S. and the North.

The Atlantic states, the concept behind North Korea’s nuclear program has been sustained to not have the biggest and best, but to have the adequate amount to defend themselves.

This could easily be a place to begin the conversation on nuclear arms between Trump and Kim. The summit meeting needs to be taken seriously by Trump as it deals with potentially disarming a rogue nation that has repeatedly defied international laws and harmed their citizens.

When it comes to diplomatic peace and progress, it is important for world leaders to desire compromise even when cultures and ideologies do not exactly line up.

There is a significant chance to avert unnecessary devastation from a dictatorship that is making progress with its nuclear arsenal and to make a step towards diplomacy.

It needs to happen and it needs to be wanted more than it already is by our current administration.

North Korea needs to be talked to whether they are ready or not but both sides must cooperate. The world would be a lot safer when nuclear weapons are out of the hands of totalitarian dictators with cruel regimes.

It is important to things the right way without breeding more international hate and resentment.