New heroes fuel Deadpool 2

By Anthony Torres

Hold onto your chimichangas because “Deadpool 2” is out and you know you are hungry for more.

The film brought in about $18.6 million on its Thursday night premiere and Deadpool, “The Merc with a Mouth” had audiences laughing.

There was much speculation on whether “Deadpool 2” would be successful or fall under the sequel curse, meaning that it would do horribly compared to its original.

Although, it is not as funny as the original “Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2” delivers enough laughs to go around for the whole family. “This is a family film,” as Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) says. Though sarcasm aside, please remember that this film is rated R due to profanity, violence, and adult themes.

Now without giving away any spoilers, let’s dive deeper into the film. It’s a fun action adventure with deep themes of redemption. The main plot is that Deadpool must save young Russell (Julian Dennison) from being assassinated by Cable (Josh Brolin) who travels back in time to fix a dark future.

With witty one liners and maximum effort, Deadpool sets out to save the child with minor but hilarious setbacks. These efforts make Deadpool question what it means to be a hero and what a family really looks like.

Along the way we are introduced to new characters, the most notable being Domino (Zazie Beetz). Her superpower is simply being lucky, she adds to the humor and fun of the film and tends to be very cinematic. Visually the film is great, with dynamic cinematography used to tell the story.

Even with Deadpool’s comments about all of the computer generated images, the film flows fantastically with all of its gory depictions of body dismemberment and crazy explosions.

The soundtrack is actionpacked, paired with popular songs that most audience members will recognize. The music is also used to accentuate some jokes and to set up some of the action sequences.

Tyler Bates, the lead music composer, creates an amazing original score for the film. The music supervisor, John Houlihan ensures that the soundtrack will have songs stuck in the audience’s head even after the movie is over.

Overall, this movie is worth watching on the big screen, buy your tickets today, don’t forget to sneak in some chimichangas and enjoy “Deadpool 2.”