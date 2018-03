Rusty Anderson, lead guitarist for Paul McCartney, will perform March 24 at 7 p.m. in Riverside City College’s Henry W. Coil, Sr. and Alice Edna Coil School for the Arts Concert Hall.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for students with a valid school identification card. Parking is free in the parking structure next to the concert hall.

The event is open to the public.