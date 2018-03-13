Riverside City College seeking Commencement Speaker

Riverside City College invites students to apply to become the Commencement Speaker for the upcoming graduation.

In order to apply, students must submit an application and draft of the speech to Admissions and Records by March 16 at 5 p.m to Johanna Vasquez or submitted electronically to johanna.vasquez@rcc.edu. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered.

The finalist must also be available to be mentored prior to the delivery of the speech at the commencement ceremony by the Center for Communication Excellence in the Martin Luther King Learning Center, Room 221.

