Riverside City College in search of commencement speaker

Riverside City College

Riverside City College invites students to apply to become the Commencement Speaker for the upcoming graduation. 

One student will be selected to present the Commencement Address on June 7, 2018. Graduating students interested in delivering the speech must meet these guidelines:

  • Attend ceremony
  • Good Disciplinary standing
  • Record of academic achievement, service or campus involvement
  • Be eligible Riverside Graduate for 2017-2018 academic year

Speeches should address the following:

  • Information about your personal development and future outlook.
  • How your personal experiences as an RCC student shaped your desire to be a better person and/or make a difference in the world.
  • Include examples from collegiate life, course work, co-curricular involvement, service, peer and other relationships developed.

The Speech Should Also:

  • Appeal to and capture the attention of a broad and diverse audience.
  • Include creative and appealing techniques such as metaphors, stories, quotes or humor.
  • Be structured around a theme
  • Be 4-6 minutes in length, or approximately 750-900 words

How to Apply

In order to apply, students must submit the following to Admissions & Records by March 16 at 5:00 p.m to Johanna Vasquez or submitted electronically to johanna.vasquez@rcc.edu. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered.

  • Application
  • Draft of the Speech (Note: The speech will be reviewed by blind review, meaning your name and identity will not be known to the committee, so be sure to include your name on the application but do not include any identifiers in the text of the speech).

The finalist must also be available to be mentored prior to the delivery of the speech at the commencement ceremony by the Center for Communication Excellence in the Martin Luther King Learning Center, Room 221.

