Riverside City College to host visioning sessions

The Facilities Master Plan Leadership Team and Working Group will be putting on open visioning sessions taking place on campus.

March 6 from 12:50-1:50 p.m.

Location: Digital Library Auditorium, Room 121

(Student Focused)

March 6 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: Bradshaw, Hall of Fame

(Student Focused)

March 7 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Location: Bradshaw, Hall of Fame

March 7 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Location: Bradshaw, Hall of Fame

March 8 from 12:50-1:50 p.m.

Location: Bradshaw, Hall of Fame

Riverside City College’s Facilities Master Plan will outline the future physical development and growth of RCC over the coming decade. The plan, tied closely with the Educational Master Plan, will influence new facility and space planning, sustainable efforts, safety and security, parking and transportation as well as technology infrastructure to support our campus’ diverse programs and services.

Refreshments will be served.