Riverside City College to host visioning sessions

· by · in Briefs, News Briefs, Riverside City College. ·

The Facilities Master Plan Leadership Team and Working Group will be putting on open visioning sessions taking place on campus.
March 6 from 12:50-1:50 p.m.
Location: Digital Library Auditorium, Room 121
(Student Focused)

March 6 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Location: Bradshaw, Hall of Fame
(Student Focused)

March 7 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Location: Bradshaw, Hall of Fame

March 7 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Location: Bradshaw, Hall of Fame

March 8 from 12:50-1:50 p.m.
Location: Bradshaw, Hall of Fame
Riverside City College’s Facilities Master Plan will outline the future physical development and growth of RCC over the coming decade.  The plan, tied closely with the Educational Master Plan, will influence new facility and space planning, sustainable efforts, safety and security, parking and transportation as well as technology infrastructure to support our campus’ diverse programs and services.

Refreshments will be served.

Have something to say about this post? Share it.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s