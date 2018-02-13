RCC to host grief counseling sessions

· by · in Briefs, News Briefs, Riverside City College. ·

In light of this week’s tragic event, Student Health and Psychological Services has arranged for crisis counselors to be on campus for those who would like to discuss any feelings they might be having about Bryan Perez’s apparent suicide.

A counseling session for faculty and staff will be held in the School of Nursing Building Room 256 from 1-3 p.m. 

Counseling sessions have also been arranged for students over the course of two days: Feb. 14 and 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. in the Charles A. Kane Student Services Building Room 205.

“A tragedy like this affects all of us. How we respond illustrates the College we are and the family we have become,” RCC Interim President Irving Hendrick said in a statement.

Have something to say about this post? Share it.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s