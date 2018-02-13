RCC to host grief counseling sessions

In light of this week’s tragic event, Student Health and Psychological Services has arranged for crisis counselors to be on campus for those who would like to discuss any feelings they might be having about Bryan Perez’s apparent suicide.

A counseling session for faculty and staff will be held in the School of Nursing Building Room 256 from 1-3 p.m.

Counseling sessions have also been arranged for students over the course of two days: Feb. 14 and 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. in the Charles A. Kane Student Services Building Room 205.

“A tragedy like this affects all of us. How we respond illustrates the College we are and the family we have become,” RCC Interim President Irving Hendrick said in a statement.