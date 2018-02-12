Halftime show disappoints many

By Imari Rede

Justin Timberlake had a chance to redeem himself after the Janet Jackson fiasco during the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show and he blew it.

Timberlake performed solo at Pepsi’s 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 4 and while his performance was loved by many, he cannot stray from criticism on the internet.

His performance resulted in an instant reaction on the internet of children saying “Where is Lady Gaga?” and memes of the “Super Bowl Selfie Kid” googling “who is Justin Timberlake?”

Timberlake opened with his lead single “Filthy” from his latest album, “Man of the Woods” before pulling out the hits from his 20+ years of mainstream fame.

He sang “SexyBack” early on in his set and the cheesiest reword came out of JT’s mouth “lemme see what you’re twerking with.” Twerking was not a pop phenomenon in 2006 and it didn’t help him bring sexy back anyway.

One of the most memorable, as well as controversial, moments was his tribute to Prince. Rumors of a hologram swirled for weeks He brought Prince back, not as a hologram, but as a projection while Timberlake sang “I Would Die 4 U.”

Yes, the Super Bowl was in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis, but Prince deserved better than Timberlake in his non matching outfit and balding look that he tried to serve.

It was pretty cool how he had so many people invested into the show; dancers, back up singers and various musicians.

He should really thank all of those people because all in all they saved him in a world without autotune.

Now for the finale, there really wasn’t one. It was anticlimactic and the ending was only known because the announcer thanked viewers for watching.

Timberlake was still in the crowd and his last words were “Super bowl selfies” after descending from the crowd of selfie hungry fans including the young boy now known as the “Super Bowl Selfie Kid.” Time Magazine even published an article about the instant internet fame the the kid already has.

Timberlake may have some new competition out here.