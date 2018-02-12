Apparent suicide shuts down parking structure

Riverside City College campus police shut down the parking structure for about three and a half hours after an apparent suicide was discovered Feb. 12. (Viewpoints | Emma Carlsen)

By Samantha Bartholomew

Riverside City College campus police shut down the parking structure for about three and a half hours after an apparent suicide was discovered Feb. 12.

According to Robert Schmidt, RCC public information officer, a staff member found the male around 6:30 a.m. and then alerted police, prompting the shutdown.

Some students began posting to social media around 6:45 a.m. about their confusion about the closure.

RCC updated students on the college’s social media at 8:50 a.m., stating that an “individual medical emergency” had occurred and required the immediate closure of the parking structure.

The college sent out an alert to students just after 9 a.m. stating the college hoped to have the structure opened by noon. The college also said the administration have contacted faculty and asked them to not drop students from the first day of class because of the situation.

As of 12:30 p.m., the identity of the male has not been confirmed, nor has it been confirmed if he was a registered student at RCC.

“We know this has been a difficult first day of class, but we appreciate your patience and understanding to the situation,” RCC tweeted after the structure’s reopening.

This is a developing story.