Riverside City College dedicates room to late faculty member

Riverside City College will be holding a ceremony to dedicate A.G. Paul Quadrangle Room 16 to late part-time instructor Michael Joyce, who passed in 2014.

Joyce graduated from RCC in 1964, later joining the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and went from being a deputy to homicide detective. In 1981, he was promoted to the Riverside County District Attorney Office Bureau of Investigation and was again promoted to Assistant Chief Investigator, where he remained until his retirement in 1996.

Throughout his career, Joyce was also a part-time instructor at RCC, where he taught Administration of Justice for more than 34 years.

The dedication ceremony will be held Nov. 7 from 12:50-1:50 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served.

