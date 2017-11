Riverside City College will be hosting a panel that will feature former RCC students as they discuss their transfer process to University of California, Riverside.

Panelists include Heidi Holman, Rachael Karp, Hannah Bosun, Sarah Estawani, Katia Mejia, Sabika Abidi and Melissa Fernandez.

The event will take place in the RCC Cafeteria from 12:40-1:40 p.m. on Nov. 7.