RCC 2018-2019 scholarship applications now available

The application for scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year is now available for students at Riverside City College.

Scholarships are available for students continuing at RCC or transferring to a university for all types of programs, such as Athletics, Business, Education, Engineering, Fine Arts, Humanities, Math, Science and more.

There are also scholarships for re-entry students, veterans, vocational students and scholarships that do not require a specific major or GPA.

Workshops are available to provide information on how to apply and assistance to submit the application. The workshops will be held at RCC on Nov. 14, Dec. 3 and Dec. 6 from 1-2 p.m. in the Digital Library Auditorium.

The deadline for scholarship applications is Jan. 12, 2018. 

