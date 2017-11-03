EOPS accepting applications for Spring 2018

EOPS will be accepting applications for Spring 2018 from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1.

EOPS, or Extended Opportunity Programs and Services, is a student support program implemented and funded by the State of California through Title V to help recruit, retain and assist the academic success of low-income and educationally disadvantaged student by providing them with the tools and resources for achieving a higher education.

In order to be deemed eligible for the program, students must be a California resident, enrolled in 12 units or more during the fall/spring semester, have completed less than 45 transferable units, qualify for the BOG waiver and have a educational disadvantage as determined through RCC assessment scores. Returning EOPS students must be in good academic standing from their previous semester to continue benefiting from the program.

Services offered through the program include priority registration, textbook vouchers, one-on-one tutoring, academic counseling, transfer information and assistance, as well as regalia for transferring students.

To apply, students must log onto their Webadvisor, look under ‘Supplemental Applications’ and click on ‘EOPS Supplemental Applications.’