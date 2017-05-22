RCC Law Society to host open house for students

The Riverside City College Law Society will be hosting an open house in order to provide information to students about the transferring process and finding internship opportunities May 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Charles A. Kane building.

There will be a panel featuring Pathway schools such as UC Davis, UC Irvine, Southern California, Loyola Law School, San Francisco and Santa Clara that will cover topics such as legal document assisting, LSAT Forums and undergraduate and law school tours.

A light lunch will be provided to attendees, along with swag bags and door prizes.