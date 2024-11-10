The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

RCC football clinches National Southern Conference title

Eric Pacheco, Editor-in-ChiefNovember 10, 2024
Sergio Contreras
Running Back Andre Branch hurdles a San Diego Mesa defender, #5, to keep the play alive and gain a few more yards on Nov. 9 at Wheelock Stadium.

The Riverside City College football team reclaimed the National Southern Conference championship in its final home regular-season game Nov. 9. 

The Tigers’ — ranked second in the state — historic season on offense continued in a top 10 matchup vs sixth-ranked San Diego Mesa as they hung 60 points on their opponent for the fifth straight game. While also maintaining their historic pace of 600 offensive yards per game – 608.9 yards per game – which has never been done in California junior college football history. 

“The offense is going to break school records if we already haven’t,” Tigers head coach Tom Craft said. “We answered every time they (San Diego Mesa) would answer, and we took the momentum away and at the end, they kind of gave in.” 

The Olympians (7-2) and Tigers (8-1) traded blows back and forth for the game’s first two and a half quarters. Midway through the 3rd quarter a string of miscues nearly flipped the game on its head as the Tigers, leading 34-20, missed an extra point, allowed a kickoff to be returned for a touchdown, and redshirt sophomore quarterback Brady Jones nearly turned the ball over on a fumble after a long gain rushing gain. 

“Move to the next play,” Jones said. “It’s kind of hard not to be stuck on the last play but every play is new, so we just got to move to the next one.”. 

RCC caught a break as the fumble was called back due to a hands-to-the-face penalty on San Diego Mesa. From that moment on, the Tiger’s relentless ferocity showed out as they would score on that drive and their final three drives of the game to win 62-41. 

Tigers’ Wide receiver Dominic Cox, #4, lunges to the endzone to score a touchdown Nov. 9. (Sergio Contreras)

“That was a top three defense in the state that we just dismantled,” Tom Craft said. 

Jones threw for 439 yards three touchdowns and added another touchdown on the ground. Jones has been red hot, throwing 28 touchdowns with no interceptions in his last five games. He set another school record for the fastest QB to 40 passing touchdowns in a season, surpassing current BYU standout Jake Reztlaff. 

Jones attributed his success this season to getting to practice early, sitting in the meeting room with the coaches, and going over the little stuff and fundamentals.  

“He’s improved on his decision-making, accuracy, and timing, since the start of the season,” offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kevin Craft said. “His understanding of our offense and what we’re trying to do here is impressive.”

Tigers quarterback Brady Jones, #12, throws a pass on Sept. 29 at Wheelock Stadium. (Lyonnie-Rose Cabreros)

The Tigers also showed a diverse game on the ground with five players sharing touches in the backfield. Sophomore running back Brandon McMasters led the team with four rushing touchdowns as he was the go-to man when the Tigers were in the red zone. 

“He’s a hard runner, his weight and the way he plays behind his pads is why we get him down in there,” Kevin Craft said. “Their interior line is as good as anyone in the state, and they couldn’t stop him today.”

Wide Receivers Dominic Cox and Jackson Owens continued their stellar seasons as both wideouts tallied 100 receiving yards and Cox added a touchdown reception as well. 

“In the first half, I was nervous, I don’t know why,” Cox said. “In the second half, I forgot all about it. They played a lot of man defense, and it’s easy if I’m faster than their guys to run fades and get in the middle of the field to be open.” 

Riverside now gets a chance to defend its state championship as they have clinched their spot in the Southern California Football Association playoffs. They wrap up the regular season Nov. 16 on the road against Fullerton College. 

“It’s a great feeling,” defensive lineman Esaia Bogar said. “We have a shot to get to the state championship again, so I look forward to it,” 

“We’re not done, we’re not done,” Tom Craft emphasized to his team.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Riverside City College basketball player Andre Skelin, a forward-center, rushes to score as San Diego Mesa College players Jett Wilson, Chanel Mballa and Luciano Casini attempt to block him during the Nov. 6 game at Wheelock Gymnasium.
RCC men's basketball team wins home opener against San Diego Mesa College with late heroics
The Riverside City College Tigers huddle around head coach, Clara Lowden, on Nov.6 at Don Johnson Gymnasium.
RCC volleyball team falls to 9-4 in a three-set sweep to Cypress College
Women's basketball opens season on top
Women's basketball opens season on top
Dodgers World Series celebration sparks concern for parade
Dodgers World Series celebration sparks concern for parade
Volleyball falls in four
Volleyball falls in four
Riverside City College head football coach, Tom Craft, gathers the football team to discuss their Oct. 26 win against Southwestern College at Wheelock Stadium.
RCC head football coach to be inducted into Riverside Sport Hall of Fame
About the Contributor
Eric Pacheco
Eric Pacheco, Editor-in-Chief
Eric Pacheco is a second-year journalism major student at RCC. He previously wrote for the MVC Herald the student-led newspaper of Moreno Valley College in the Fall of 2023. He served as Viewpoints Managing Editor in the spring of 2024. Eric's passion for writing lies in the sports world inspired by writers such as Jeff Passan and Jeff Fletcher. He aspires to become a baseball beat writer one day.
Donate to Viewpoints