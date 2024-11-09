Trump secures the electoral and popular vote, first since George W. Bush

Donald Trump, the former 45th president of the United States, made a historical comeback on Nov. 5 during the 2024 presidential election, winning both the electoral and popular vote. This marked his return back to the White House as the 47th President.

Presidential nominee Kamala Harris fell short in the 2024 election, receiving 226 electoral votes and gaining 47.7% of the popular vote, according to AP News.

Four years after Trump’s defeat against current President Joe Biden, Trump is now the first Republican candidate in the last 20 years to win the popular vote since former President George W. Bush.

The popular vote holds significance because it reflects the direct choice among individual voters nationwide, a straightforward count in which each voter has one vote. Although it does not determine the presidency, the popular vote does show the overall will for the presidency from the American people

This election marks the third race that Trump has run in, the second he has won and the first race he has won the popular vote. During the election in 2016, Hilary Clinton won the popular vote with 48.18% to 46.09% but ultimately lost the electoral vote to then-candidate Donald Trump.

Bush had no plans on endorsing either party during the 2024 election in a report done by NBC News.

“I congratulate President Trump on his election as 47th President of the United States of America, as well as Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and their families,” a statement released on X by the George W Bush Presidential Center.

In the same statement, “I also thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for their service to our country,” Bush added. He concluded by thanking poll workers and election officials, while ending his statement with, “We join our fellow citizens in praying for the success of our new leaders at all levels of government. May God continue to bless our great country.”

Before Trump takes office ahead of a politically divided nation, Congress plans to meet on Jan. 6, to count electoral votes officially. Two weeks later on Jan. 20, he will be sworn in as the 47th president following the constitution’s written presidential succession timeline.