Tigers Taking Action: election day voting workshop

Riverside City College held a workshop, emphasizing the importance of students and others voting for local issues ahead of the historic election Nov. 5.

The Tigers Taking Action session took place in RCC’s Digital Library, Room 121 from 12:50 p.m. until about 1:30 p.m. The event focused on teaching individuals about why voting matters and how it can impact their lives.

“It’s important for young people to vote specifically because they are voting to have their voices heard but to also influence policy that’s gonna directly impact them as far as education, health care, or even having advancement opportunities and careers, as well as, infrastructure,” LaShé Rodríguez, the director of government relations for the Riverside Community College District said.

While the seminar also addressed larger national issues, organizers voiced concerns that voter turnout within Riverside County is below 50% currently. Only about 400,000 out of 2.5 million people within the county are the ones voting.

Rodríguez further emphasized that voting helps everyone’s voice be heard within local and national elections.

“I think it’s important for students to vote, this presidential year and especially voting locally because there’s a lot of local seats that do directly impact your life and it’s important to have that voice and to let that voice be heard,” she said.

“The biggest misconception is that (first-time voters) believe their votes don’t count, that it doesn’t matter, and there’s a lot of confusion about how your vote does matter and count.”

The workshop had a decent amount of students who were encouraged by the motivation to go out and vote.

“More people need to get involved and vote because there are not enough people voting in small elections,” Tara Osekowskya, an attendee at the event said.

“I want people to be able to voice their opinions without immediately getting shot down because they’re on the opposite side and I want people to actually truly be able to make a difference with the things that we deserve,” Osekowskya added.

RCC freshman Justin Auld said, “I took away more knowledge on how county votes work and the propositions and a more explanation in depth that I didn’t know before signing up to vote.”