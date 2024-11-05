ELECTION 2024

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

This election will see the selection of the 47th president, who will succeed Joe Biden, the first President since LBJ in 1968, to decline a re-election bid. It would also be a historic win for either candidate if the nation sees a Trump/Vance victory tonight, he will become the first President since Grover Cleveland (1837-1908) in 1892 to win two non-consecutive terms as President and would be the oldest President to be sworn into office at age 78. Vance would also make history as the nation would see the election of the third youngest Vice-Presidential candidate, grabbing the spot currently held by former VP Dan Quayle (1989-1993) and would be the first VP elected from the state of Ohio

However, if the nation sees a Harris/Walz victory, it would see the election of the first female President in US History as well as the election of the first Democrat President from the state of California, the first VP from Minnesota since Walter Mondale in 1976, and would be the first incumbent VP since George H. W. Bush [1924-2018] in 1988 to win the White House.

President

+ Vice Party Affiliation Electoral Votes Popular Votes Statewide Votes Countywide Votes Donald Trump

+

JD Vance Republican 230 56,123,660 (51.7%) 1,640,477 (38.6%) 208,194 (46.30%) Kamala Harris

+

Tim Walz Democratic 187 50,984,428 (46.9%) 2,498,040 (59.1%) 232,126 (51.62%) Jill Stein

+

Butch Ware Green 0 426,040 (0.4%) 30,136 (0.7%) 2,339 (0.52%) Robert Kennedy Jr.

+

Nicole Shanahan Independent 0 412,607 (0.4%) 43,664 (1.0%) 4,541 (1.01%) Chase Oliver

+

Mike ter Maat Libertarian 0 410,189 (0.4%) 17,028 (0.4%) 1,332 (0.30%)

US SENATE ELECTION (REGULAR)

This election will determine who will represent California in the United States Senate for the next six years, holding the office from 2025 to 2031

Candidate Party Affiliation Popular Votes Countywide Votes Adam Schiff Democratic 2,599,531 (57.3%) 226,028 (51.1%) Steve Garvey Republican 2,119,631 (42.7%) 216,597 (48.9%)

US SENATE ELECTION (SPECIAL)

This election will determine who will represent California in the United States Senate for the rest of the Senate term left vacant by the death of longtime California Senator Dianne Feinstein (1933-2023) and will hold the office until the end of the term in Jan. 2025.

Candidate Party Affiliation Popular Votes Countywide Votes Adam Schiff Democratic 3,941,197 (60.4%) 216,232 (51.1%) David Serpa Republican 2,581,707 (39.6%) 206,906 (48.9%)

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (39th District)

This election will determine who will represent the 39th Congressional District of California, held by Congressman Mark Takano (2013-) who is seeking his 7th term in office.

Candidate Party Affiliation Popular Votes Countywide Votes Mark Takano* Democratic 56,254 (57.4%) 56,254 (57.4%) David Serpa Republican 41,766 (42.6%) 41,766 (42.6%)

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (41st District)

This election will determine who will represent the 41st Congressional District of California, held by Congressman Ken Calvert (1993-) who is seeking his 17th term in office.

Candidate Party Affiliation Popular Votes Countywide Votes Will Rollins Republicans 93,204 (52.1%) 93,204 (52.1%) Ken Calvert* Democratic 85,727 (47.9%) 85,727 (47.9%)

California State Senate (31st District)

This election will determine who will represent the 31st Senatorial District of California for the next four years. The seat is currently held by Senator Richard Roth (2012-) who is in his third and final term in office. Roth is running in the runoff election for District 1 of the Riverside County Board of Supervisors against former Assemblyman Jose Medina. This is a historic election as whoever wins will be the first female to represent the district in the state senate. It is being challenged by Educator/Parent/Businesswoman Cynthia Navarro (R) and California State Assemblywoman Clarissa Cervantes (D).

Candidate Party Affiliation Popular Votes (%) Countywide Votes (%) Sabrina Cervantes Democratic 62,205 (55.2%) 62,205 (55.2%) Cynthia Navarro Republican 50,479 (44.8%) 50,479 (44.8%)

California State Assembly (58th District)

This election will determine who will represent the 31st Congressional District of California for the next four years. The seat is currently held by Assemblywoman Sabrina Cervantes (2019-) who is in his first and final term in office, as she declined to run for a second term, instead seeking to run for the senate seat held by outgoing Senator Richard Roth. It is being challenged by Physician/Businesswoman Leticia Castillo (R) and Riverside City Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes (D).

Candidate Party Affiliation Popular Votes (%) Countywide Votes (%) Clarissa Cervantes Democratic 31,499 (50.8%) 31,499 (50.8%) Leticia Castillo Republican 30,409 (49.1%) 30,409 (49.1%)

Non-Partisan Races:

Judge of the Superior Court (Office #4)

This election will determine who will represent Riverside County as its next judge for office 4 of the Superior Court. It is being challenged by Physician/Businesswoman Leticia Castillo (R) and Riverside city Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes (D).

Candidate Party Affiliation Vote Count (%) Elizabeth Tucker Nonpartisan 236,632 (59.2%) Gerald Pfohl Nonpartisan 163,030 (40.7%)

Riverside County Board of Supervisors (District 1)

This election will determine who will represent Riverside County as its next supervisor for District 1 on the Riverside County Board of Supervisors. It is being challenged in a runoff election by former assemblyman Jose Medina and state senator Richard Roth. This is the seat currently held by board supervisor Kevin Jeffries.

Candidate Party Affiliation Vote Count (%) Richard Roth Nonpartisan 33,245 (54.6%) Jose Medina Nonpartisan 27,635 (45.3%)

Director, Western Municipal Water District (District 4)

This election will determine who will represent Riverside County as its next supervisor for District 1 on the Riverside County Board of Supervisors. It is being challenged between incumbent Director Laura Roughton, Chaplain Donald Brock and small business owner Rod Taylor.

Candidate Party Affiliation Vote Count (%) Laura Roughton* Nonpartisan 14,380 (57.7%) Donald Brock Nonpartisan 8,093 (32.4%) Ron Tucker Nonpartisan 2,439 (9.7%)

* = Incumbent

Propositions:

Proposition 2 (School Bond)

This proposition, if passed, would authorize $10 billion in general obligation bonds for public school and community college facilities, increasing state costs of about $500 million annually for 35 years to repay the bond.

Option Popular Votes (%) Countywide Votes (%) Yes 3,617,612 (56.4%) 229,549 (53.7%) No 2,786,676 (43.5%) 197,671 (46.2%)

Proposition 3 (Same Sex Marriage)

The proposition, if passed, would “amend the California Constitution by removing language stating that marriage is only between a man and a woman, and would recognize the fundamental right to marry, regardless of sex or race.”

Option Popular Votes (%) Countywide Votes (%) Yes 4,176,276 (62.9%) 229,549 (53.3%) No 2,454,707 (37.0%) 197,691 (46.2%)

Proposition 4 (Climate Bond)

The proposition, if passed, would “authorize $10 billion in general obligation bonds for safe drinking water, wildfire prevention, and protecting communities and natural lands from climate risks, increasing state costs of about $400 million annually for 40 years to repay the bond.”

Option Popular Votes (%) Countywide Votes (%) Yes 3,865,561 (58.1%) 231,812 (53.5%) No 2,788,251 (41.9%) 201,101 (46.4%)

Proposition 5 (Lower Voting Threshold)

This proposition, if passed, would “allow local bonds for affordable housing and public infrastructure with 55% voter approval; borrowing would be repaid with higher property taxes.”

Option Popular Votes (%) Countywide Votes (%) Yes 3,024,382 (45.9%) 259,801 (60.5%) No 3,563,472 (50.4%) 169,121 (39.4%)

Proposition 6 (Limit forced labor in State Prisons)

This proposition, if passed, “would allow local bonds for affordable housing and public infrastructure with 55% voter approval; borrowing would be repaid with higher property taxes.”

Option Popular Votes (%) Countywide Votes (%) Yes 3,074,280 (47.7%) 162,986 (38.3%) No 3,421,021 (52.6%) 262,233 (61.6%)

Proposition 32 (Minimum Wage Increase)

The proposition, if passed, would raise the minimum wage for all businesses to $18 by 2026. If the business has 26+ employees, it would raise to $17 immediately upon passage and raise to $18 on Jan. 1, 2025. If the business has <25 employees, it would raise to $17 on Jan 1. 2025, and would raise to $18 on Jan. 1, 2026.

Option Popular Votes (%) Countywide Votes (%) Yes 3,469,886 (48.5%) 196,303 (45.2%) No 3,618,771 (51.0%) 237,220 (54.7%)

Proposition 33 (Local Rent Control)

This proposition, if passed, would “repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995 and expand local governments’ authority to enact rent control on residential property in California.”

Option Popular Votes (%) Countywide Votes (%) Yes TBA TBA No TBA TBA

Proposition 34 (Patient Spending)

This proposition, if passed, would “require certain health care entities to follow new rules about how they spend revenue they earn from a federal drug discount program.”

Option Popular Votes (%) Countywide Votes (%) Yes TBA TBA No TBA TBA

Proposition 35 (Health Care Tax)

This proposition, if passed, would “provide permanent funding for Medi-Cal health care services.”

Option Popular Votes (%) Countywide Votes (%) Yes TBA TBA No TBA TBA

Proposition 36 (Criminal Penalties)

This proposition, if passed, would “allow felony charges for possessing certain drugs and for thefts under $950 in California, if the defendant has two prior drug or theft convictions.”