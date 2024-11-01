Independent Journalist Shares Why People Should Vote

Some members of the younger generation find it hard to vote because they think their vote doesn’t matter.

The publisher of The Riverside Record Alicia Ramirez talked about the importance of voting and its relationship with local journalism at the Tigers Taking Action event Oct. 22 at Riverside City College.

Sponsored by the Languages, Humanities, and Social Sciences Engagement Center, the Tigers Taking Action includes a series of events to inform the RCC community about voting in the upcoming election.

Ramirez mentioned to those who think their vote doesn’t matter, she tells them that it does matter and they don’t always have to only vote for the president and vice president because “Joe Biden isn’t going to come down here and fix the pothole in the street. Joe Biden’s not going to come out here and make sure that everybody at RCCD has access to the technology they need to continue doing their education.”

Ramirez said students should vote for the people involved in their community like judges, mayors, and other types of elected officials who play a big role in their day-to-day lives because those are the ones who will help out and fix the things going on in the community.

The independent journalist discusses the polarized nature of national politics and its impact on local engagement. “Everything is us versus them, they’re completely wrong, we’re completely right. When we’re talking about people’s rights to live and their ability to live their life, that is non-negotiable”.

The local news plays an important role in these elections because holding the elected officials accountable to local voters has shown potential to mitigate the nationalization of politics, she said.

Doug Johnson, RCC Counseling Clerk II, said voting in the local elections matters a lot because it impacts you every day. “Whether there’s potholes in the street, whether there’s clean water, your trash gets picked up on time, bond measures are being run for schools. All of that is important.”

Another staff member from RCC Maurice Bowers, Grants Administrative Specialist, emphasized the importance of the younger generation voting. “Many people have fought for us to have that right, no matter how young or old, the issues that impact us daily, whether we’re looking at (them) from a local level or grander scheme, it all impacts us and the rights that I deserve to have.”