Fee vs. Free

The word “free” has always caught attention, especially with students at Riverside City College, but what does free really mean in a swarm of fees and waivers?

The Associated Students of Riverside City College recently promoted homecoming on their Instagram by offering free T-shirts, a mechanical bull, and a rodeo. But the question remains: How does ASRCC pay for these extra activities?

The answer lies in the student service fee.

According to Riverside City College, the student service fee (SSF) was implemented in 1982 to fund curricular and co-curricular programs. The fee goes to ASRCC and is distributed to other services on campus and in Riverside.

“It goes to counseling services, Riverside Transit Agency, Metrolink, and ASRCC funds,” Alyne Bieblas, ASRCC Public Relations Director said.

In short, the $60 fee provides students with extra benefits, including one-on-one counseling, free food giveaways, admission to sports events, and more whether students choose to engage or not.

Students can also save money at places in Riverside, such as Savers Thrift Stores, Shakey’s Pizza, and Universal Studios, where student ID is required for discounts.

Students do have the option to waive the fee, available on the RCC website

However, only 2 out of 6 students interviewed were aware of the SSF, and those who knew were already benefiting from it.

“Sixty dollars a semester for a therapist whose rate is $220 an hour is really good,” student Victoria Ballesteros said. “I’m saving thousands of dollars.”

On the other hand, student Eddie Shateri said many students are unaware of the fee because ASRCC has not done enough to inform them. He only discovered the SSF while browsing the college portal. “It’s hidden in the portal,” he said, adding that counselors don’t mention it either.

Heidy Jimenez, another student, said she frequently visits the ASRCC Resource Center, which is funded by the SSF. However, she admitted she had never heard of the fee. “I had no idea about it,” she said.

Students can take advantage of this fee by visiting resource centers on campus. Food, hygiene products, mental health services, and transportation assistance can be accessed through the student service fee.