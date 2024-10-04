Line Fire spreads as dry conditions cause flare-up

A weekend flare-up ignited weeks after the Line Fire first began on Sept. 5 and is continuing to grow.

The fire was in nearly 83% containment on Sept. 29 until a flare-up began due to the recent dry temperatures and vegetation in San Bernardino County. According to Cal Fire’s recent update, the Line Fire has since made its way through the Santa Ana River drainage and is currently at 76% containment, reaching 44,046 acres as of Oct. 1.

Over 1,100 personnel have been working on the scene and are currently prioritizing the Santa Ana River drainage to prevent the fire from spreading further.

The fire is expected to grow as the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures reaching over 90 degrees in the San Bernardino County mountains in the following week.

After initially being under an evacuation warning on Sept. 29, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department has now issued an evacuation order for the Angelus Oaks community. The Seven Oaks community has additionally been ordered to evacuate as of Sept. 29 at 4:23 p.m.

As conditions worsen, an evacuation warning has been issued to the Boulder Bay area of Big Bear and the Big Bear Lake community including Moonridge, Sugarloaf, and south Erwin Lake.

Residents are advised to take Highway 18 coming from Running Springs and Lucerne as SR-330 from Highland Ave to Live Oak and Highway 38 north of Angelus Oaks remain closed until further notice.

San Bernardino County has since provided evacuation shelters in Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 Colton Ave., Redlands, and Apple Valley Conference Center, 14975 Dale Evans Pkwy., Apple Valley.