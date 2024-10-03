The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Tigers Win in Three to Stay Undefeated

Ashton Trull, Sports Reporter October 3, 2024
IMG_1662
Eric Pacheco
Riverside City College outside hitter Kilyn Hayes, 8, celebrates after a scored point on Oct. 2 at the Wheelock Gymnasium.

            The Tigers swept the Santiago Canyon College Hawks to continue their undefeated conference run and extend their record to 4-0 in Orange Empire Conference play.

            The Riverside City College volleyball team met with the Santiago Canyon Hawks on Oct. 2 at the Wheelock Gymnasium. With RCC being favored over SCC in this matchup, it was time for the Tigers to show out and prove it.

            In the first set, the Tigers and Hawks went back and forth with the lead changing between teams every one to two points. Eventually, the score was tied at 24 apiece and RCC was able to score two straight points and put the first set under their belt as a win. The Tigers, led by freshman middle blocker Dani Luna, shined on the defensive side of the ball en route to a victory over SCC in three sets.

Riverside City College freshman libero Keira Isgar, 4, serves the ball at the Wheelock Gymnasium on Oct. 2. (Eric Pacheco)

            “Being a middle blocker, I don’t get to play much defense. But it was my time to shine,” Luna said. “I really look up to my liberos. I am a good reader and I’m always watching when the setters go up, so I don’t struggle to find the ball behind our hitters.”

            Luna focused on keeping her team in the right headspace when they were ever down. “When we’re down, we make sure we know what’s going on and we make sure to have good communication with each other,” said Luna. “Communicating between our teammates is key to helping each other as we focus one on one and take each problem one at a time.” 

            In the second set, it seemed that RCC had met their match as the Hawks began to score point after point and ended up taking a 14-6 lead. However, the Tigers would not go down without a fight. 

            RCC clawed their way back to eventually tie the set at 21 and finally pull out the win with a final of 25-21. The eight-point comeback was led by sophomore outside hitter Kilyn Hayes who had 15 kills and a service ace.

           

Riverside City College outside hitter Kilyn Hayes looks on as she awaits the next set at the Wheelock Gymnasium on Oct. 2. (Eric Pacheco)

“Coming out of the first set, the energy needed to be higher, and we knew it was something we were lacking,” Hayes said. “So, in the second set, we knew we had to get our energy up, make sure everyone knew their jobs and followed their assignments.”

            Hayes couldn’t take all the credit for the comeback though. “I really think our libero Kailani Caloca set the tone and took control,” Hayes said. “She became a leader and helped keep the energy high and she was the biggest factor in that set win.”

In the third set, SCC faced utter domination from the Tigers and were sent packing with a 25-13 third and final set win to secure the game for RCC. Head coach Clara Lowden was glowing to have secured such a big win. 

            “We keep believing in ourselves and we’ve got to want it,” Lowden said. “We know to go to more open areas if we start to struggle in another one.” 

            RCC knew they had to carry their momentum into the next match “Drills in practice help us push the momentum forward and create a good atmosphere,” Lowden said. “It also comes from them as well.” 

            The team was all smiles after a three-set victory and second-set comeback “The energy from the comeback gave them better chemistry on the floor and they began to want it more, “Lowden said.

With the Tigers extending their record to 4-0 in conference play, RCC has delivered a strong message to the rest of the OEC.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
The Riverside City College football team makes an entrance onto the field at the beginning of the game against Palomar College at Wheelock Stadium on Sept. 28.
Tigers blast past Comets in conference opener
Riverside City College attacker Samantha Thomas prepares to make a goal against Santa Barbara goalie Kate Densmore with 19 seconds left on the timer.
Tigers Go Undefeated at Riverside Tournament
Riverside City College Tigers celebrate after a successful score against The College of the Desert Roadrunners on Sept. 18 at the Wheelock Gymnasium.
Tigers Dominate in Four to End Pre-season
Riverside City College Tiger wide receiver Ross Nickson III battles for the football with Long Beach Viking defensive back Hagen Foreman
Defending champs overcome miscues to open season 1-0
Tigers outlook: The quest to repeat
Tigers outlook: The quest to repeat
Riverside City Tiger, Ignacio Alvarez, 5, dives back to catch the foul ball. Tigers hosted the Hustlers with a 10-1 victory on April 8. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.
Former RCC baseball player Nacho Alvarez Jr. called up to big leagues 
About the Contributor
Eric Pacheco
Eric Pacheco, Editor-in-Chief
Eric Pacheco is a second-year journalism major student at RCC. He previously wrote for the MVC Herald the student-led newspaper of Moreno Valley College in the Fall of 2023. He served as Viewpoints Managing Editor in the spring of 2024. Eric's passion for writing lies in the sports world inspired by writers such as Jeff Passan and Jeff Fletcher. He aspires to become a baseball beat writer one day.
Donate to Viewpoints