District 5 launches new program aimed to help foster pets

6.3 million pets enter animal shelters each year, highlighting the struggle of overcrowding in shelters.

Riverside County District 5 Supervisor, Yxstian Gutierrez introduced the D5 Furry Pets Foster Care program Jan. 29.

The cities of the fifth district are Moreno Valley, San Jacinto, Hemet, Calimesa, Beaumont, and Banning.

The press release highlighted Gutierrez’s statement that he wanted to ensure proper care for pets as a rescue dog owner.

“The goal of the program is to help our pets at the San Jacinto Animal Campus find homes,” Supervisor PIO Josiel Perez. The program also aims to reduce overcrowding at the shelter and minimize euthanasia.

Residents of the Fifth District must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license to participate in the program. Participants can foster a pet for up to 21 days. Other requirements include promoting the program on social media or referring a friend.

Once a pet is chosen, the Department of Animal Services will work with participants to support new foster parents and supply necessities such as collars, ID tags, and cat litter while supplies last.

Participants will also receive a stipend of $25 per night for fostering a pet. The stipend can increase to $50 if the foster pet is a litter of kittens or puppies. If the pet is adopted within two weeks, the participant can receive a $150 bonus. To receive payments, participants must register as a vendor with the Riverside County Auditor-Controller’s office. They will receive an email with a link and instructions for payment.

Residents can sign up for the program by visiting Furry Pets Foster Program | Riverside County Department of Animal Services and filling out the sign-up form. Afterward, they can select their new pet.

Gutierrez said the program is expected to help thousands of pets in the D5 district.