Sports Briefs – Issue 12

By Izaiah Cerratos

Baseball

The Riverside City College men’s baseball team lost to the Fullerton City College Hornets 12-1 April 22.

Men’s baseball has a record of 27-9 for the season.

Softball

RCC’s softball team was defeated by the Allan Hancock College Bulldogs 7-4 April 22.

Riverside City College’s Softball team holds a record of 14-23.

Beach Volleyball

The Riverside City College women’s beach volleyball team defeated the Fullerton College Hornets 5-0 April 21.

Women’s beach volleyball finished 4-18 on the season.

Tennis

RCC’s tennis team was defeated by Ventura City College Pirates 5-1 in the SoCal Regional Semifinal.

Men’s tennis finished with a record of 14-3 for the season.

Women’s tennis was defeated by the Orange Coast City College Pirates 8-1 April 4th.

The Tigers finished the OEC Championships April 7 with three doubles squads and four single players qualified for the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Championship in Ojai, Ca.

The Tigers ended 7-5 for the season.

Golf

The RCC men’s golf team placed 3rd place in the Mt. San Antonio Invitational with a score of 383 points on April 19.

Swimming & Diving

RCC’s women’s swim and dive team placed 2nd place at the OEC Swim Championships April 22.

The men’s team placed 3rd place at the OEC Swim Championships April 22.

Track and Field

Men’s track placed 1st place at the OEC Prelims April 21.

RCC’s women track team placed 1st at the OEC Prelims April 21.

