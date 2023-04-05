Sports briefs – issue 11

0 0

By Ilani Cervantes

Golf

The Riverside City College’s golf team placed 1st at the Victor Valley Invitational on March 22.

Swimming & Diving

The men’s swimming & diving team placed 3rd at the OEC Meet #2 on March 24.

The women’s swimming & diving team placed 2nd at the OEC Meet #2 on March 24.

Tennis

Men’s tennis defeated Fullerton College on March 31 with a 8-1 win. RCC has an overall record of 12-2 and are 6-1 in conference play.

Women’s tennis won their match 7-2 against Cypress College on March 31. The Tigers are 8-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Baseball

RCC Baseball beat Cypress in a 17-11 win on April 1. The team is 22-5 overall and 11-1 in conference play.

Softball

Southwest College defeated the Tigers on April 3 in a 4-2 loss. Riverside has an overall record of 11-15 and is 7-7 in the conference.

If you have events happening on campus that you want featured on the calendar, send information about the event to sports.viewpointsonline@gmail.com.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.