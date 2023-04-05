Sports briefs – issue 11

By Ilani Cervantes
Golf
The Riverside City College’s golf team placed 1st at the Victor Valley Invitational on March 22.
Swimming & Diving
The men’s swimming & diving team placed 3rd at the OEC Meet #2 on March 24.
The women’s swimming & diving team placed 2nd at the OEC Meet #2 on March 24.
Tennis
Men’s tennis defeated Fullerton College on March 31 with a 8-1 win. RCC has an overall record of 12-2 and are 6-1 in conference play.
Women’s tennis won their match 7-2 against Cypress College on March 31. The Tigers are 8-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
Baseball
RCC Baseball beat Cypress in a 17-11 win on April 1. The team is 22-5 overall and 11-1 in conference play.
Softball
Southwest College defeated the Tigers on April 3 in a 4-2 loss. Riverside has an overall record of 11-15 and is 7-7 in the conference.
If you have events happening on campus that you want featured on the calendar, send information about the event to sports.viewpointsonline@gmail.com.