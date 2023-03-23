Sports briefs – issue 10

By Ilani Cervantes
Golf
The Riverside City College’s golf team placed 2nd at the Victor Valley Invitational (date of event) with a season-best score of 380.
Swimming & Diving
Men’s and women’s swimming & diving hosted the two-day RCC Invitational where both teams placed 1st on March 11.
Tennis
Men’s tennis defeated Rhodes College on March 17 with a 5-4 win.
Women’s tennis won its match 6-3 against Cypress on March 7.
Baseball
RCC baseball closed out their first two conference series with clean sweeps when facing Golden West and Orange Coast College.
Softball
The Tigers won both games of a doubleheader on March 18, defeating Moorpark with final scores of 11-7 and 8-7.
