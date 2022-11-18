News briefs – issue 6

0 0

By Alondra Montes Martinez

Winter and spring registrations dates now open

Students can now register via EduNav and MyPortal for the upcoming semesters. Check your registration date on WebAdvisor to enroll for classes.

USPS services are temporarily suspended in the Riverside

Due to a suspicious fire on Nov. 4 the Magnolia Center Post Office will be temporarily closed. The downtown post office will be open for all postal needs, retail windows will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Riverside County Students arrested for carrying a firearm at school

Two 13-year-old Toro Canyon Middle School students were arrested Nov. 2. Deputies were contacted by school administration after reports of a student with a handgun at the bus stop were reported. According to the Riverside County Sheriff Department the student passed the firearm to another student. Their backpacks were searched revealing the firearm and both students were arrested and taken to Indio Juvenile Hall.

Inland Empire teen shot to death at a Halloween Party

Fontana sheriffs arrived at the 10600 block of Geronimo Ave. in Bloomington after reports of a shooting. Deputies found 15-year-old Robert Pyley lying on the driveway with a gunshot wound after shots were fired due to an argument during a Halloween party. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner Department, Pyley was sent to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fontana Teen Caught with 40 Pounds of Suspected Methamphetamine in Vehicle

San Bernardino Central Station conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations. The 17-year-old driver was taken into custody after police discovered 40 pounds of what appeared to be methamphetamine, according to the County Sheriff Coroner Department.

Michelle Almazan speaks to Riverside City College women’s sports teams Nov. 4 about enforcing Title IX and reporting violations.

If you have events happening on campus that you want featured on the calendar, send information about the event to viewpoints.news@gmail.com.

