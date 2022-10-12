Sports briefs – issue 4

0 0

By Jordan Towely

Baseball

Pitcher David Butler committed to the University of California Irvine with a full scholarship.

Kassey Murry, an outfielder for the Tigers, was able to earn an opportunity to visit New Mexico State.

Former Riverside City College pitcher Jesse Chavez pitched in game one of the Major League Baseball National League Division Series for the Atlanta Braves.

Football

RCC football’s Jake Retzlaff has been named male RCC Athlete of the Month for September.

Jake Retzlaff, JJ Tucker, Reggie Retzlaff and DeMarco Moorer all received offers from New Mexico State, with Talib Salahuddin recieving an offer from San Jose States. Moorer also received an offer from the University of Hawaii.

Women’s Water Polo

RCC’ women’s water polo team earned two wins at the Cuesta Tournament on Oct. 1 with one win against Long Beach and one win against Modesto.

Amber Nielson was named RCC female Athlete of the Month for September.

Women’s Volleyball

Sept. 30, RCC women’s volleyball team lost a game to Cypress with a score of 0-3.

If you have events happening on campus that you want featured on the calendar, send information about the event to viewpoints.sports@gmail.com.