HIGHLIGHTS: MTV’s Video Music Awards

0 0

By Alyssa Velasquez

On Aug. 28, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards aired live from New York City with outstanding performances and memorable acceptance speeches from various artists. Here are some of the top highlights of the VMA’s.

Taylor Swift announces new album & release date

Taylor Swift received the “Video of the Year” award for her short film “All too well” (Taylor’s version). While she goes on thanking her fans for allowing her to make this all possible with the start of rerecording her albums, Taylor decides to surprise her fans and announces her brand new album’s release date, October 21st. “And I will tell you more at ‘Midnight’,” Swift said, hinting toward the new album’s title.

Nicki Minaj addresses Mental Health during acceptance speech

While Nicki Minaj performed an outstanding Vanguard performance of all her hit songs from “Superbass” to “Super Freaky Girl,” Minaj’s acceptance speech for the “Vanguard” award was more meaningful. First, Nicki starts by thanking everyone who has influenced her and given her opportunities to thrive in the music industry.

She then pays tribute to the late Whitey Houston and Michael Jackson. “I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through… I wish people took mental health seriously.” said Minaj. She goes on by saying even people who seem to have the “perfect lives” can also be going through mental health issues.

Lizzo uses her platform to confront the press.

During Lizzo’s “Video for Good” award acceptance speech for her latest hit “About Damn Time”, she thanks her fans for their votes and segues into the importance of voting against oppressed laws that are currently happening in the United States.

Lizzo ends her speech by calling out the press, who had “..something to say” about her. The next day Lizzo tweeted and clarified she “wasn’t addressing anybody… I was addressing everybody.” Nevertheless, Lizzo was grateful for all the love and support her fans have devoted to her to win this award.

Dove Cameron dedicates award to the LGBTQIA2+ Community

Dove Cameron’s first single, “Boyfriend” has won her MTV’s “Best New Artist” award. Dove makes it a point to dedicate her award to “all the queer kids out there,” who feel they don’t have the space to express their sexuality.

Cameron points out there not being a lot of “overtly queer songs” on mainstream radio and is honored she gets to be a part of that category.

Anitta making MTV history

Anitta explains growing up in “the ghetto,” she would have never thought one day Brazil would be represented by her at the VMA’s and is very thankful for her fans and everyone who has supported her throughout her tough journey.

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” Performance

Jisoo, Jennie Kim, Lisa and Rose not only won the “Metaverse Performance” award for BLACKPINK, but they also performed their newest single “Pink Venom,”. BLACKPINK’s performance was full of energy, with female dancers and screaming fans excited for the opportunity to be one of the first to see this song live.

Jack Harlow X Fergie‘s First Class/Glamorous Performance

Jack Harlow’s song “First Class,” wouldn’t have existed and grown into popularity without the sampling of Fergie’s iconic 2006 banger “Glamorous.”

During the award show, Jack Harlow performed the first half of his single, then introduced Fergie, who sang the second verse of the classic “Glamorous.”

Seeing this duo perform both songs from two different generations gives a sense of modernity and nostalgia.

Harry Styles Album of the Year

Though Harry couldn’t be present to accept his award due to currently being on his extended “Love On Tour” tour, he virtually accepted his award and thanked all his family and fans for supporting him.