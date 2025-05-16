Music Festivals are for Exploration

Held annually in Chicago’s “front yard”, Grant Park holds Lollapalooza each summer. The highly anticipated music festival has many online users shaking heads at this year’s lineup and price value.

The four-day event, spanning from July 31 to August 3, brings in an estimated 100,000 attendees per day. There sure is to be something for everyone. Having a diverse lineup is essential to cater to all types of music fans.

This is a historic year for the festival as it not only has TWICE as its first female K-pop group as headliners, but Luke Combs as its first country artist as a headliner as well.

This is exciting as many people have come to love how diversified music festivals have become throughout the decades.

However, this year’s lineup has caused much uproar on social media sites like TikTok and Instagram. The lineup features over 150 artists, ranging from some of the biggest names in the industry to those who still have yet to make their great debut.

Headliners like Tyler, the Creator, TWICE, Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo attract massive crowds which helps set the stage for emerging artists like The Marias, FINNEAS, Cage the Elephant, Wallows, and Clairo.

Having these smaller but still known artists ensures that festival attendees are able to discover something new while still keeping up with those who are trending. Some nostalgic and iconic names like Rebecca Black, Foster the People, and Bôa are set to perform at the iconic festival.

A major controversy over this year’s lineup is the lack of a rock band being set as a headliner.

Some believe that Olivia Rodrigo fills that spot, while others argue she is only inspired by iconic rock bands but lacks what it takes to appeal to the festival’s rock crowd.

Some believe that this emphasizes the start of the festival’s shift from its original alternative origins, while others believe this shows Lolla’s commitment to keeping up with what is trending and most popular.

Though it is important to note that although Lolla may be changing, so are its festival goers. Throughout the years more music fans from genres like Hip-Hop, R&B, K-pop, and Country have found appeals to the festival.

Festivals evolve, music evolves, people evolve. Change does not have to be a bad thing, if anything it is important for festival goers to branch out from what they know best to enjoy the unexpected.

Music has never been “one size fits all” and it is more common than ever to love country, EDM, Pop, R&B, all at the same time.

What steers clear is Lollapalooza’s commitment to bringing music fans together to enjoy the crowds and sounds the industry comes to love each year.