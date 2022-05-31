Sports world reacts to the Robb elementary school tragedy

0 0

By Xavier Constantino

The sports world reacted to the mass shooting at Robb elementary school in Uvalde Texas by offering condolences and sharing emotions.

“Our hearts are broken tonight,” Major League Baseball wrote in a statement. “Major League Baseball mourns with the families and friends of the victims of today’s senseless tragedy and for all the people of Uvalde, Texas.”

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr slammed a table during a pregame press conference and spoke about the recent attack.

“I’m tired, so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there,” Kerr said while fighting back tears. “I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

Los Angeles stars Lebron James and Mookie Betts shared their disbelief and opinions of the attack on Twitter.

The Associated Press stated that the shooting was the deadliest at a U.S. school since the Sandy Hook shooting nearly a decade ago that took the lives of 20 children and 6 adults.