RCC’s defense leads Tigers to win over Irvine Valley

By Jesus Coronel

A stout defense was on full display at Wheelock Gym as the Riverside City College men’s basketball team faced the Irvine Valley Lasers on Feb. 4.

The team looked in sync in the first half and its defensive dominance propelled them to a 23-6 lead.

The Lasers, led by sophomore guard JT Robinson, managed to cut the deficit to seven points at halftime, but that was as close as they’d get to the Tigers.

Sophomore guard Edwyn Collins led the Tigers as they pulled away in the second half.

“We’ve been practicing on defense, our rotations and our weak side,” said sophomore guard Zekiah LoVett. “It showed on the court.”

The practice paid off as RCC won the game 74-54.

Collins led the team with 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals.

“Everybody was getting shots, we were moving the ball well and we were rebounding,” he said. “We were all clicking.”

With four games left in the season, the Tigers are looking to finish the season strong.

“We just gotta keep chipping away each day at practice and keep building our confidence,” Collins said. “That’s all we can ask for honestly.”

The team’s next game is at Wheelock Gym against Saddleback on Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.